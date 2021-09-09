EXCLUSIVE: ‘Misled The American Public’ — House Republicans Press Fauci Over Gain-Of-Function Research

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Republican Florida Rep. Bill Posey sent a Thursday letter to White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), calling for answers from his sworn congressional testimony about taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, a follow-up from a letter they sent July 28. In it, they call for details about U.S. funding for gain-of-function research at WIV. Fauci stated under oath in May 2021 testimony the NIH has never funded gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“As it grows more and more obvious that he has misled the American public about what research occurred at the lab in Wuhan, Dr. Fauci has missed the deadline to provide us with information. But these questions aren’t going away. The American people deserve answers and I won’t stop until they get them,” Roy told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Reps Comer, Jordan Demand Fauci To Explain Possible ‘Discrepancy’ In Sworn Congressional Testimony)

The new letter calls for the following:

The Nature Medicine paper Fauci sent to colleagues at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that indicates taxpayer dollars were funding gain-of-function research.

Why the research done by Dr. Baric and Dr. Shi was approved by the NIH, but did not go through the HHS P3CO framework.

The specific discussion that occurred during the teleconference in which Fauci participated, organized by Wellcome Trust President Jeremy Farrar on Feb. 1, 2020.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Fauci has repeatedly testified to Congress that the U.S. government has not funded gain-of-function research at WIV, from which proponents of the lab-leak theory believe COVID-19 escaped. WIV received U.S. taxpayer dollars via a NIAID sub-grant to EcoHealth Alliance, a medical non-profit. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Top Republicans Demand Answers On Government-Funded Gain-Of-Function Research)

Documents published by The Intercept on Sunday show the NIAID provided federal funds to the U.S. nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance and the WIV to construct laboratory-generated SARS and MERS-related coronaviruses. (RELATED: Newly Released Documents Show Fauci Was ‘Untruthful’ About Wuhan Coronavirus Research, Infectious Disease Expert Says)

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul accused Fauci of lying about the definition gain-of-function research, and submitted a criminal referral to the Department of Justice requesting an investigation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Republicans Demand Answers From Fauci, Collins Over Grant To Wuhan Lab)

Many Republican lawmakers have called for Fauci’s resignation after thousands of his emails from the beginning of the global pandemic were published by The Washington Post and Buzzfeed News. The emails contained comments on wearing masks, the lab leak theory, and more.

The Daily Caller contacted the NIAID about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.