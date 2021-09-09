EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Larry Elder Blasts Gavin Newsom’s Vaccine Mandates At Campaign Rally

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder spoke to hundreds of supporters over the weekend in Thousand Oaks as the recall election heats up in California.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned with Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren over the weekend in Culver City, urging voters to vote no on their recall ballots. Newsom has labeled the recall election the ‘Republican Recall’ and called his Republican opponents ‘anti-vax‘ in a television ad, despite Elder telling the crowd that “Larry is not anti-vax, Larry is vaccinated.”

WATCH:

Elder supporters expressed their dissatisfaction with the governor’s handling of business closures, with one supporter telling the Daily Caller that COVID-19 “shutdowns have totally destroyed people’s livelihoods.” (RELATED: ‘This Is Not About Freedom’: Biden Says Getting Vaccine Is Not A ‘Personal Choice’)

“Larry is not anti-vax, Larry has been vaccinated” says @larryelder during his campaign rally earlier today. Newsom’s latest ads attacking Elder has labeled him as “anti-vax” Recall election is 8 days away pic.twitter.com/IwA4YLpFks — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 7, 2021

Elder focused his speech on rising crime, school choice, homelessness and the high cost of living in the Golden state. “People are leaving California,” he said, referring to California’s population decline and the state losing its first House seat in its 170-year history.

“The number #1 obstacle to school choice is the teacher unions, the most powerful union in the state” says @larryelder earlier today addressing his supporters during a campaign rally at The Oaks mall. The event featured speakers, @RubinReport , Pastor Rob McCoy and Scott Baio pic.twitter.com/VSLOEXO1HV — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 7, 2021

With the recall election less than a week away, President Joe Biden is set to visit California to campaign alongside Newsom. Former President Barack Obama was also featured in Newsom’s latest ad to encourage Californians to vote no on recall.

Big news: @BarackObama is urging Californians to vote NO on the Republican recall in a new ad. Find your ballot and vote NO by September 14th. pic.twitter.com/FUBrqSVZ2I — StopTheRepublicanRecall (@StopRepRecall) September 8, 2021

The latest polls show Elder is most likely to replace Newsom if the governor is recalled on Sept. 14.

Elder was attacked in Los Angeles Wednesday by a white woman in a gorilla mask, who nearly hit the candidate in the head with an egg. During an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday, Elder told guest host Jesse Watters that if he were a Democrat and a white woman had attacked him wearing a guerilla mask, the incident would have been deemed a hate crime