‘A Very Angry, Ugly Scene’: Larry Elder Says If He Was A Democrat, Egg Attack Would Have Been Called A Hate Crime

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder said Thursday that the egg attack made against him by a white woman in a gorilla mask on Wednesday would have been called a hate crime if he was a Democrat instead of a Republican.

“It was a very angry, ugly scene. If I were a democrat, obviously, this would be called systemic racism. They’d be calling it a hate crime,” said Elder during the Fox News segment with guest host Jesse Watters. A woman wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg at Elder’s head and missed while walking through a neighborhood in Los Angeles Wednesday. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Will Larry Elder Be California’s Governor? Not If Hollywood Can Help It)

WATCH:

Conservative commentator Candace Owens also argued Wednesday that the incident would be considered a hate crime if Elder was a Democrat during an appearance on Fox News.

“If this was on the other side — if a white woman wearing a monkey mask threw an egg at a black democratic candidate — this would be wall-to-wall coverage,” said Owens guest host Brian Kilmeade. “This might actually constitute as a hate crime in Los Angeles.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva backed Elder on Twitter.

QUESTION: How is this not a hate crime? ANSWER: Because “woke privilege” means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist. Where is the outrage from our politicians?#Hypocrisy #WokePrivilege @LarryElder @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/h6vnXQ2Uzd — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 9, 2021

During the segment, Elder also condemned California’s district attorneys for releasing felons from prison.

“She might be one of the 20,000 people that were released early from our prisons,” Elder said of the woman in the gorilla mask. “We have two soft-on-crime DA’s.”