‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Star Michael Constantine Dead At 94

Hollywood actor Michael Constantine, best known for his work as Gus Portokoalos in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died. He was 94.

Constantine’s agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed the actor’s death after his family shared with the Reading Eagle the superstar died in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31 following a long illness, CNN reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80)

Michael Constantine, who played Gus, the father of Nia Vardalos' Toula Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," by far the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, has died. He was 94.

Actress and writer Nia Vardalos of the hit movie that celebrated life as a Greek remembered her friend for his laughter following news of his death. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

“Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend,” Vardalos tweeted. “Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”

Michael Constantine as "Gus" and my real dad Constantine "Gus" Vardalos, onset #MyBigFatGreekWedding2. May both dads Rest In Peace

During his career, Constantine appeared on the big screen in such classic films as “Skidoo,” “Otto Preminger’s monumental misfire of a counterculture comedy” and “Justine.”

He’s remembered for his work on the small screen in the hit show “Room 222,” where he played school principal Seymour Kaufman on ABC from 1969-74, Variety reported. Michael also guested on a variety of shows including “Law & Order,” “Remington Steele” and more.