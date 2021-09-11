‘The David Hookstead Show’: College Football Week Two Special

Ladies and gentlemen, week two of the college football season is upon us, and that means it’s time for a special episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, I’m breaking down the best games of the weekend, the best storylines in the sport and I’m giving my gambling picks.

Last week, we got slaughtered in our gambling picks. We got utterly destroyed. I’ll do my best to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Let’s jump in!

If you’re not amped up for week two of the college football season, then you’re no fan of mine. You’re not someone I want to be associated with.

Hell, the Badgers are in a terrible spot, and I’m still excited! If I can get excited after our week one showing, then anyone can get pumped.

Lots of people chirping me Wisconsin’s season is over. Let me remind you our 1980 Olympic hockey team lost to the Soviet Union a few weeks before the Miracle on Ice. If the USA could bounce back to win a gold medal, then we’re damn sure not dead yet. Lots of football left! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2021

So, fire up your grill, get some beer put on ice and let’s get ready for a day! Make sure to check back for any potential live reaction videos depending on how crazy today gets. If not, drink a few cold ones for me!