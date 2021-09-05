I Am Still Completely Stunned Wisconsin Lost To Penn State

It’s the morning after Wisconsin lost to Penn State 16-10, and I’m still in a state of utter shock.

Why am I in shock? It's pretty simple. I'm in shock because we have one of the best coaches in America in Paul Chryst, and after months and months during the offseason to fix our issues on offense, we still looked the exact same as we did in 2020.

How the hell did we have eight months to prepare for Penn State and fix our offense, and we’re still not capable of throwing the ball down the field with any consistency?

Our defense held the line for the most part, minus a couple blown plays by our secondary. The defense doesn’t concern me.

Gus Johnson’s ELECTRIC call on No. 19 Penn State’s WILD UPSET finish over No. 12 Wisconsin 😱🔥 College football is officially back. pic.twitter.com/pZc76cpmwZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2021

The offense, which was supposed to be retooled and electric, looks pathetic. We can run the ball just fine, but that’s never been the worry.

The worry is almost always whether or not we can pass. Seeing as how Graham Mertz was hyped up as the savior of Wisconsin’s offense, I couldn’t be more disappointed with the outcome.

He looks completely out of his league. Not only does he look out of his league, but there were moments late in the game against PSU when he looked genuinely terrified to be on the field.

Ji’Ayir Brown : 5 tackles & intercepted Graham Mertz on the final play of the game pic.twitter.com/14mApsDYNR — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) September 4, 2021

It makes no sense to me at all. Maybe he should focus a little less on NIL deals and a little more on winning football games.

A portion of Graham Mertz, postgame: pic.twitter.com/LfIaBALiSW — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) September 4, 2021

I’m the biggest Wisconsin fan on the planet, and we have to hold our own accountable. There’s simply no excuse for what our offense has become. It’s legit trash, and if we play an elite defense that’s better than PSU this season, we probably won’t score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball)

I have no idea what comes next, but I have a feeling it won’t be pretty. This team is in boatloads of trouble.