Rudy Giuliani Imitates Queen Elizabeth In British Accent, Slams ‘A**hole’ Mark Milley During Wild 9/11 Speech

During a speech Saturday for the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani impersonated Queen Elizabeth and talked about fighting Mark Milley, among other topics.

Giuliani’s speech Saturday came during his annual dinner to memorialize the attacks on 9/11, according to Mediaite. When speaking about Queen Elizabeth, Giuliani said he rejected an offer from her to make him an honorary knight, the outlet reported. “If you took a knighthood, you had to lose your citizenship,” Giuliani said. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In Washington DC)

Giuliani also commented on other members of the royal family. “I know Prince Andrew is very questionable now,” Giuliani said, according to Mediaite. “I never went out with him. Ever! Never had a drink with him, never was with a woman or young girl with him.”

When it came to the Afghanistan withdrawal, Giuliani turned his attention to Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, Mediaite reported. “I wanted to grab his stars and shove it down his throat and say, ‘It’s 400 miles from China, a**hole!” Giuliani said. “China is going to be our enemy for the next 40 years! You have an airbase 400 miles from them and you’re giving it up? Idiot! What the hell is wrong with you? Who pays you?”

Giuliani’s law license for Washington, D.C., was suspended in July. His license to practice law in New York was suspended in June, the Supreme Court of the State of New York’s Appellate Division ruled. Former President Donald Trump came to Giuliani’s defense after the ruling and said the state “is out of control.”