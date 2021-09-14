‘You’re Really Fucking Me’: Biden Pressured Manchin On $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Package, Book Says

President Joe Biden reportedly pressured Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to support the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package during a March 5 phone call, the eve of the Senate’s vote, according to a new book.

The Washington Post’s associate editor, Bob Woodward, and national political reporter Robert Costa released excerpts of their new book, “Peril,” which contains interviews with more than 200 people and is set to be released next week, Fox Business reported.

“If you don’t come along, you’re really f**king me,” the president allegedly told Manchin, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Comes Out Against Biden’s Infrastructure Bill)

Manchin assured that Republicans would have a voice in the vote for the stimulus package during a February appearance on “Special Report with Bret Baier,” promising to pass the legislation, known as The American Rescue Plan, “in a bipartisan way.”

On the day of the alleged phone call, Manchin compromised with his fellow Senate Democrats over a disagreement involving an unemployment benefits proposal included in the package. Democrats supported funding $400 of weekly unemployment benefits, while the West Virginia senator supported a proposal offered by Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, that would have only included $300 benefits through July 18.

The American Rescue Plan passed the Senate in a 50-49 vote on March 6. The legislation contained $2,800 direct stimulus checks to American households making less than $150,000 a year and $1,400 checks to families making an annual income under $75,000. The package also provided $800 million in Federal Food Aid, $470 million to the National Endowment of Arts, and $100 million to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Manchin has come out in opposition against Biden’s push for the Senate to pass the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan, a 10-year plan that intends to expand education, healthcare and make further infrastructure investments, due to concerns of raising the national debt and inflation, according to Fox.

The House passed a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package back in May. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in August that she is still pushing for the $3 trillion COVID-19 spending package, according to Forbes.