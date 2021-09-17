Watch Bradley Cooper In The Sinister Trailer For ‘Nightmare Alley’

Bradley Cooper’s new movie “Nightmare Alley” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood superstar, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "A carnival con man meets a psychiatrist who's even more dangerous than he is.

If the trailer is a solid indication of things to come, we’re in for an absolutely wild time. Give it a watch below.

I’m all in on this movie. I don’t even need to learn anything else about it. The cast is loaded with talent with Cooper leading the way, and it legit looks incredible.

Not only does it look incredible, but it also looks damn sinister and dark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightmare Alley (@nightmarealleyfilm)

If there’s one thing you all know about me when it comes to entertainment, I love shows and movies that mess with your mind.

That’s why the first seasons of “True Detective” and “Westworld” are two of my favorite seasons of TV ever made.

Now, Cooper is bringing us this unsettling story about a psychiatrist and carnival conman. It’s clear from the trailer that things are 100% going to go off the rails.

Not only are things going to go off the rails, but they appear to be going off the rails in a huge way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightmare Alley (@nightmarealleyfilm)

You can check out Bradly Cooper in “Nightmare Alley” starting December 17. It looks like it’s going to be a must-watch film!