REPORT: How ‘A Star Is Born’ Put Stress On Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga’s Relationships

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s personal relationships were reportedly affected greatly by the stress of their careers, according to a new report.

Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk reportedly split last week, while Gaga and ex-fiance Christian Carino split in February, Entertainment Tonight published in a report Wednesday.

“Things were difficult before Bradley started filming ‘A Star Is Born,’ but his dedication to his work while making the movie only made things harder at home,” the source said told ET. “The constant speculation about Bradley’s relationship with Gaga — while things were difficult at home — didn’t help the situation.”

The source went on to clarify that Gaga herself was never a factor in the break up. (RELATED: Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Have Reportedly Called It Quits)

“But his relationship with Gaga is not the issue. They have many daily issues as parents and as professionals and have been fighting,” the source added.

The source reported that Gaga and Cooper chose their careers and “A Star Is Born” over their partners, which resulted in their relationships falling apart.

“Christian and Irina have a lot in common, they both feel they lost love because of their partners’ endless work and dedication to their careers,” the source said.