EDITORIAL: This Week In Stupid Questions, Stupid Answers And Hot Takes

Mark Milley allegedly promised to warn China of any attacks, Sunny Hostin agreed with Donald Trump, and Nicki Minaj rallied conservatives with a tweet about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles.

The 24-hour news cycle — coupled with thousands of media outlets and a gradual return from pandemic boredom to a somewhat normal life — makes it all but impossible for anyone to truly stay abreast of all the news.

So here it is, the week that was:

Los Angeles Times columnist Jean Guerrero claimed that conservative talk radio host (and Republican California gubernatorial candidate) Larry Elder had embraced white supremacist ideology and posed a “real threat” to communities of color — despite being black himself.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders got frustrated with CNN anchor Dana Bash when she pressed him on the $3.5 trillion spending package and the fact that Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin did not appear willing to back down from challenging it. “No, no, don’t make this a Bernie Sanders versus Joe Manchin issue!” he said.

Former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani laid into Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, who he referred to as an “a**hole,” in a wild speech on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Giuliani also appeared to mock Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats, saying they “disparaged” the coronavirus vaccines when Operation Warp Speed was underway and arguing that they had fed into the vaccine hesitancy that was still a problem. “Of course, they famously said, if Trump came up with it, I’ll never take it,” he said. “They disparaged the vaccine, and now they wonder why people aren’t wanting to take it? It’s a disgrace.”

Former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham compared former First Lady Melania Trump to a “doomed French queen” in her memoir, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” Grisham left the Trump White House after Jan. 6 — after which she described Melania as “Dismissive. Defeated. Detached.”

Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Biden Administration’s evacuation of Afghanistan — and then told him to his face that if he wanted to truly show leadership, he would resign. Others, including Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast, also called for Blinken to resign.

Superstar Nicki Minaj set a firestorm in motion by announcing that she was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and relating a story about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad, swollen testicles and a canceled wedding. “So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with [your] decision, not bullied,” she said.

Blinken admitted that most Afghan refugees were not vetted prior to getting on planes to evacuate the country. “So what percentage of the Afghan population that left Afghanistan as part of our U.S. evacuation efforts, what percentage of those were vetted before they actually got on the airplanes?” Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barasso asked, to which Blinken replied, “Before they got on the airplanes, to leave Kabul? Certainly not, most of them were not.”

An upcoming book from journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, called “Peril,” alleged that Milley promised to warn China if Trump planned to use force against them. The book quotes Milley as saying in a phone call to his Chinese counterpart, “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul confronted Blinken on the drone strike that reportedly killed an aid worker rather than an ISIS-K operator. “You think you’d kind of know before you off somebody with a Predator drone, whether he’s an aid worker or he’s an ISIS-K,” Paul said. “If that’s true, guess what maybe you created hundreds or thousands of new potential terrorists from bombing the wrong people, so you gotta know we can’t sort of have an investigation after we kill people, we have an investigation before we kill people.”

Journalist Megyn Kelly prompted laughs from her guests when she claimed that Madonna had appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards sporting a “fake a**.” “I gotta talk to you, JD, I gotta talk to you about Madonna’s a**,” Kelly said to guest Janice Dean. “There is 100 percent that that is fake. There is absolutely no way that that’s her real bottom.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped into Facebook — and then Congress — for failing to address reports that the photo-sharing platform Instagram was having a negative impact on mental health, particularly among teenage girls. “Their documents showing they know their product — and it is a product just like cigarettes are a product — that their product is killing teenage girls! Their product is destroying the lives of teenage girls! Their product is causing anxiety to rise in teenage girls! Their product is causing depression to rise in teenage girls!” he shouted.