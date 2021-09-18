‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Three College Football Special

Welcome to the week three college football special of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Those of you following along already know that we’ve been cranking out Saturday specials every week of the season, and it’s now time for the week three episode! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On today’s episode, I’m talking about my trip to Las Vegas, Auburn/Penn State, Alabama/Florida, the USC job opening and giving everyone my gambling picks.

Let’s jump in!

It feels a bit weird to be filming an episode without Wisconsin playing today, but there are still plenty of things to be excited about.

Auburn vs. Penn State and Florida vs. Alabama are both going to be amazing games.

After four days tearing up Las Vegas, I’m ready for a day of just kicking back and enjoying some college football for about 10 straight hours.

Vegas was awesome as always. Now, it’s time to focus on the greatest sport in America.

What’s it like when a blue-collar working class man buys a penthouse in Vegas? I found out! Trip Recap:

– @TheMirageLV penthouse and cabana

– Titanic Exhibit (it’s incredible)

– Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the @FlamingoVegas

– Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at @ResortsWorldLV https://t.co/IFGGGLK6hI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2021

So, get your beer ready because we have a very fun Saturday ahead of us. Let’s all enjoy it and thanks for tuning in for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”