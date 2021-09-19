Editorial

Florida Fans Sing Tom Petty’s Famous Song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ In A Packed Stadium Against Alabama

Florida Fans (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1439355929959534600)

Florida didn’t beat Alabama, but fans put on a show Saturday.

Over the past few years, singing Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” after the third quarter has become a tradition at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and the fans didn’t disappoint in their losing effort to the Crimson Tide. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In an awesome video tweeted by Ross Dellenger, Gators fans busted out singing the song, and it’ll give football fanatics chills. Give it a watch below.

Damn, I’m almost at a loss for words right now. That’s one of the coolest videos I’ve ever seen, and it’s safe to say college football fans are 100% back.

Despite the fact some want you to live in fear forever, football fans are refusing to do it.

Not only are college football fans refusing to live in fear, but they’re all making up for lost time after attendance was restricted in 2020.

Honoring Tom Petty with the entire stadium singing “I Won’t Back Down” is certainly one way to do it.

Props to Florida fans for putting on a show. It was a great reminder of why college football is so awesome.