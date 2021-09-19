Florida Fans Sing Tom Petty’s Famous Song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ In A Packed Stadium Against Alabama

Florida didn’t beat Alabama, but fans put on a show Saturday.

Over the past few years, singing Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” after the third quarter has become a tradition at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and the fans didn’t disappoint in their losing effort to the Crimson Tide. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In an awesome video tweeted by Ross Dellenger, Gators fans busted out singing the song, and it’ll give football fanatics chills. Give it a watch below.

College football is cool. pic.twitter.com/m6EEHQHryS — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 18, 2021

Damn, I’m almost at a loss for words right now. That’s one of the coolest videos I’ve ever seen, and it’s safe to say college football fans are 100% back.

Despite the fact some want you to live in fear forever, football fans are refusing to do it.

90,000 Florida fans sang Tom Petty’s classic “Won’t Back” against Alabama, and it was beautiful. If the clowns running our country had their way, none of this would be allowed. The stadium would be empty. College fans are refusing to live in fear. pic.twitter.com/1OfbBT1vTj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 19, 2021

Not only are college football fans refusing to live in fear, but they’re all making up for lost time after attendance was restricted in 2020.

Honoring Tom Petty with the entire stadium singing “I Won’t Back Down” is certainly one way to do it.

Before he became a Rock and Roll icon, Tom Petty was born and raised in Gainesville, Florida. His ties with the University of Florida ran deep and have created a lasting tradition for Gator fans. pic.twitter.com/4wvilLtGxR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2021

Props to Florida fans for putting on a show. It was a great reminder of why college football is so awesome.