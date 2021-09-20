Editorial

Conor McGregor And Post Malone Celebrate The Cowboys Winning With Jerry Jones

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones had multiple A-list celebrities with him when the Cowboys beat the Chargers 20-17 Sunday.

In a photo tweeted by Charlotte Anderson, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys was celebrating the big win with UFC legend Conor McGregor and rap star Post Malone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Life as a billionaire is truly something else. Imagine me explaining to you that Post Malone, Conor McGregor and Jerry Jones were all in a room together.

Posty is a known Cowboys fan, but this photo is just on a different level. What do McGregor, Malone and Jones talk about?

I would love to be a fly on the wall for their discussions. I have no doubt that they’re awesome.

Also, let’s not forget that Post Malone and Jones have worked together in the past. The two came together for the team’s 2021 schedule release video.

You love to see worlds collide, and McGregor and Posty partying with the Dallas Cowboys owner is about as good as it gets.