Elites Attend Galas And Award Shows Unmasked While Servants Have To Cover Their Faces

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
Celebrities and wealthy elites attended the recent Met Gala and Emmy awards maskless while staff working the events had to cover their faces, photos from the events showed.

The vast majority of stars entering the Met Gala did not wear masks, but the photographers, members of the media and other people working the event were all masked up.

Romeo Hunte attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Emma Bengtsson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Simone Biles attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A clip from Vogue’s documentary showed Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez without a mask in her custom “tax the rich” dress. A group of workers was helping her get ready – all of whom were masked. (RELATED: Police Arrest BLM Protesters Outside Of Ritzy Met Gala)

Sunday night’s Emmy awards were yet another example of COVID-19 hypocrisy, as a crowd of around 800 celebrities gathered in an enclosed tent without masks. Seth Rogen mocked the event’s lack of safety measures in his opening speech.

“There’s way too many of us in this little room!” Rogen told the crowd. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not!”

Several photos from the Emmys also showed workers masked but attendees unmasked.

Cast and crew such as Leann Bowen, Jeff Ingold , Tina Pawlik, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster , Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Bill Wrubel, Phoebe Walsh, and Nick Mohammed, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for ‘Ted Lasso,’ pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kate Winslet, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for 'Mare Of Easttown,' poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kate Winslet, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for 'Mare Of Easttown,' poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Security look on at the entrance of the Covid-19 testing center next to the red carpet for the Emmy Awards 2021 at LA Live in Los Angeles, California, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

In both cases, the elites had seemingly different rules than the workers.