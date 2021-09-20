Elites Attend Galas And Award Shows Unmasked While Servants Have To Cover Their Faces

Celebrities and wealthy elites attended the recent Met Gala and Emmy awards maskless while staff working the events had to cover their faces, photos from the events showed.

The vast majority of stars entering the Met Gala did not wear masks, but the photographers, members of the media and other people working the event were all masked up.

We gotta talk what it means to be a masked woman of color (while serving) at the Met Gala, while @AOC and the others get to go maskless. pic.twitter.com/gPkb98QXub — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 14, 2021

A clip from Vogue’s documentary showed Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez without a mask in her custom “tax the rich” dress. A group of workers was helping her get ready – all of whom were masked. (RELATED: Police Arrest BLM Protesters Outside Of Ritzy Met Gala)

In new video from Vogue, AOC and her boyfriend passed through a large team of masked servants — all while they remain mask-free indoors — as they prepared to attend a ball like the Prince and Princess of Wales. Liberal discourse on COVID has zero relationship to science. https://t.co/m8hYaLpyI7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Sunday night’s Emmy awards were yet another example of COVID-19 hypocrisy, as a crowd of around 800 celebrities gathered in an enclosed tent without masks. Seth Rogen mocked the event’s lack of safety measures in his opening speech.

“There’s way too many of us in this little room!” Rogen told the crowd. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not!”

Several photos from the Emmys also showed workers masked but attendees unmasked.

In both cases, the elites had seemingly different rules than the workers.