ACLU Edits The Word ‘Woman’ Out Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Quote

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) altered the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s quote on abortion, substituting the word “woman” with “person” in a Saturday tweet.

The ACLU’s tweet dedicated to the anniversary of Ginsburg’s death contained a gender neutral version of a quote from her 1993 confirmation hearing where she weighed in on the issue of abortion.

“The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a [person’s] life, to [their] well-being and dignity. … When government controls that decision for [people], [they are] being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for [their] own choices,” the altered quote in the ACLU‘s tweet read.

2/ Here’s the ACLU quoting Ginsburg one year ago. pic.twitter.com/eDnj3F90XX — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 22, 2021

Ginsburg’s original quote was, “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. … When government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”

The ACLU had referenced the original quote — keeping the word “woman” — on its website following the justice’s passing in September 2020. (RELATED: ‘Thanks You Old Dead White Bitch’: Critics Blame Ginsburg When Texas Abortion Law Survives Supreme Court Challenge)

In its June 2021 request for $26 million to reduce racial disparities and maternal mortality rates among women, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) used the term “birthing people.”

Replying to Republican Missouri Rep. Jason Smith’s critique of the term replacement, OMB deputy director Shalanda Young called the change in terminology an attempt at creating a “more inclusive” environment for those not identifying with either genders.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSHU) of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) announced in February that it was prohibiting nurses and midwives from using terms such as “breastfeeding” and “breast milk.” Instead, the health practitioners had to opt for “chestfeeding” and “chest milk.”