Daycare Worker Charged After Allegedly Twisting Infant’s Leg Until It Fractured

A Florida daycare worker was charged with felony aggravated child abuse after video surveillance allegedly caught her physically abusing an infant, Fox 13 reported.

Investigators were called to Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sept. 16 when a 4-month-old was brought in with a fractured leg, according to the Bradenton Police Department, Fox 13 reported.

Child protective services and police looked through surveillance footage from Laugh and Learn Daycare, Fox 13 reported. Authorities said they saw Thalia Camarillo, 42, an employee at the daycare facility “hitting the infant with an open hand several times.”

Bradenton daycare worker accused of fracturing 4-month-old child’s leg, police say https://t.co/XSbJKAQecD pic.twitter.com/5BiTtWVwP0 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 22, 2021

The video also shows Camarillo “aggressively twisting and bending the infant’s right leg,” police said. The daycare worker refused to speak with investigators before her arrest, the Bradenton Herald reported. (RELATED: Caretaker Caught On Camera Punching 88-Year-Old Sentenced To Two Years House Arrest)

Police were forced to get a warrant to make the daycare hand over video footage of the abuse, the Bradenton Herald reported. “This investigation is still continuing,” Capt. Brian Thiers, a Bradenton Police Department spokesman, said, according to the paper.

The baby, who was brought to the hospital by a family member, had to be taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated due to the complexity of the fracture, the Bradenton Herald reported.

