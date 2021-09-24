‘Go F*ck Yourself!’: Hillary Clinton Gets Called A ‘War Criminal’ As She Walks Into University

A video posted to Twitter on Friday shows a crowd of people shouting at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as she walks into Queen’s University in Belfast to be inaugurated as the school’s new chancellor.

Hillary Clinton walking so pompously into Queens University in Belfast as a child carries the tail of her cape and bystanders call her a war criminal is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Q07DYgch5I — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 24, 2021



Members of the crowd repeatedly shouted “war criminal” as Clinton climbed the stairs flocked by security. Others can be heard shouting “Shame on Queens! Shame on you!” and “Go f*ck yourself!” (RELATED: Hillary, Bill Clinton Spotted Taking A Walk In The Hamptons)

The students were protesting America’s foreign policy, according to BBC.

As a New York Senator in 2002, Clinton voted in favor of the war in Iraq. During her tenure as U.S. Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013, Clinton persuaded President Barack Obama to participate in the bombing of Libya, “leaving Libya a failed state and a terrorist haven,” according to the New York Times. She also supported the 2009 troop surge in Afghanistan. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Escaped #MeToo)

Clinton, who was appointed in January 2020, spoke at the event for about 15 minutes, during which time she encouraged the people of Northern Ireland to “work together to resolve their differences over Brexit and dealing with the legacy of past violence,” according to BBC.