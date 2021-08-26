Entertainment

Hillary, Bill Clinton Spotted Taking A Walk In The Hamptons

An Evening With The Clintons

Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton were spotted taking a walk on the beach in the Hamptons in photos that surfaced on social media Thursday.

The former president was sporting a ball cap, black t-shirt, jeans and red sneakers as he strolled along the waterway next to the former Secretary of State who was wearing a long-sleeve blue top, matching long blue pants, sneakers and a floppy white hat. The photos were shared by the New York Post.

The snaps came out ahead of the premiere of FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment.” The show deals with Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and the fallout that ensued. (RELATED: Netflix Releases Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Preview)

Executive producer Brad Simpson, recently told Deadline he didn’t think the Clintons had seen the series. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“No one, as far as we know, from the Clinton camp has seen this series,” Simpson shared. “Of course, I’m curious what they would think.”

“I don’t imagine she [Hillary] will watch, no matter how emphatic we are to her,” he added.

In the highly-anticipated show, Sarah Paulson plays Linda Trip with Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky and the pair are joined by Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders who plays Ann Coulter.

“American Crime Story: Impeachment” hits FX on Sept. 7.