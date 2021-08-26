Hillary, Bill Clinton Spotted Taking A Walk In The Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton were spotted taking a walk on the beach in the Hamptons in photos that surfaced on social media Thursday.

The former president was sporting a ball cap, black t-shirt, jeans and red sneakers as he strolled along the waterway next to the former Secretary of State who was wearing a long-sleeve blue top, matching long blue pants, sneakers and a floppy white hat. The photos were shared by the New York Post.

Hillary and Bill Clinton spotted in the Hamptons https://t.co/WDKlS6gdBx pic.twitter.com/LjoQpG3UfC — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2021

The snaps came out ahead of the premiere of FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment.” The show deals with Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and the fallout that ensued. (RELATED: Netflix Releases Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Preview)

Executive producer Brad Simpson, recently told Deadline he didn’t think the Clintons had seen the series. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“No one, as far as we know, from the Clinton camp has seen this series,” Simpson shared. “Of course, I’m curious what they would think.”

“I don’t imagine she [Hillary] will watch, no matter how emphatic we are to her,” he added.

Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted strolling in the Hamptons weeks before miniseries on Lewinsky scandal https://t.co/tDlKJqpAiU via @foxnews — Chris (@Chris_1791) August 25, 2021

In the highly-anticipated show, Sarah Paulson plays Linda Trip with Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky and the pair are joined by Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders who plays Ann Coulter.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were spotted on the beach Tuesday during their annual Hamptons getaway | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/PlIPuxGK3l — Ullie (@ullionweb) August 25, 2021

“American Crime Story: Impeachment” hits FX on Sept. 7.