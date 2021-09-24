NBC Orders Sequel Series Of ‘Night Court’

The sequel to the popular 1980s comedy television series “Night Court” has been ordered for a full series by NBC.

The new series, a pilot episode of which was ordered in May, has been picked up for a full series, Variety reported Friday. The sequel stars “The Big Bang Theory” actress Melissa Rauch and original “Night Court” cast member John Larroquette, who returns to his role as prosecutor Dan Fielding, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘The White Lotus’ Is An Incredible TV Show)

The series follows Rauch as New York City night court judge Abby Stone, the daughter of original series judge Harry Stone, as she takes over presiding over the Manhattan night court and “tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics,” according to Variety.

Rauch will also serve as executive producer, along with her husband Winston Rauch and Dan Rubin. The show will be produced by Warner Brothers and Universal, the outlet noted.

The original series aired from 1984 to 1992, spanning 9 seasons and 193 episodes. The series was nominated for 34 awards and won 12, including 5 primetime Emmy awards. It starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone, along with Larroquette as Fielding, Markie Post as defense attorney Christine Sullivan, Richard Moll as court bailiff “Bull,” and Charles Robinson as court clerk “Mac.” Larroquette is the only surviving member of the original cast. Anderson passed away in 2018, and Post passed away in August 2021.