Golf Fans Sing The National Anthem Amid A Sea Of American Flags. The Video Will Give You Chills

Golf patrons burst into song on Saturday, belting out the National Anthem amid a sea of American flags before the first tee shot at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

In the patriotic show of support for Team USA, hundreds of USA golf fans waved their flags and synonymously sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Golf journalist Adam Stanley tweeted a video that captured the jubilant display.

WATCH:

Fans on the first tee of the #rydercup sing the American national anthem this morning pic.twitter.com/izCYy5yvPn — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) September 25, 2021

The Ryder Cup is a biennial competition between golf professionals who represent both the United States and Europe. The 2020 competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fox News.

The fans, donning patriotic garments, also sang a popular American sporting event song “Sweet Caroline” on Friday and broke out in chants of “USA.” (RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Suffers ‘Medical Incident’ During Celebrity Golf Match)

The United States thus far has taken a commanding 6-2 lead over the Europeans and is seemingly well-positioned for the final day of competition Sunday, according to CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone.

In the past five matchups of the famed competitive golf event, the Americans only claimed the trophy once, USA Today reported.