Detroit Lions Fans Boo Owner Sheila Ford Hamp During Calvin Johnson’s Hall Of Fame Ring Ceremony

Detroit Lions fans made their feelings about owner Sheila Ford Hamp clear Sunday.

Calvin Johnson's hall of fame ring ceremony was held during halftime of the Ravens/Lions game, and fans booed the living hell out of Sheila Ford Hamp when she stepped up to the mic.

Watch the absurd video below.

Johnson and the Lions have been beefing ever since he retired. The Lions required him to repay a portion of his signing bonus when he hung up his cleats, which is very rare for NFL stars to be asked to do.

Johnson has made it clear that until he gets his money back, he’s not interested in smoothing things over with the Lions.

That’s why I was honestly surprised that he even showed up today. Of course, I’m sure he did it for the fans and his former teammates, but I was still surprised given the feud.

The Ford family just got booed heavily during the Calvin Johnson ceremony at halftime. Calvin Johnson, on the other hand, getting massive cheers. Well done, Lions. Hope you spent that $1.6 million in good health. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) September 26, 2021

The Lions need to give Johnson his money and just move on. It’s not hard to figure out. The man put his body on the line every single game for Detroit until he couldn’t do it anymore.

The idea that he should have had to pay back one penny is laughable.

#Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was booed LOUDLY during Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame ring ceremony. pic.twitter.com/RPkqsmKh1J — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2021

Give the man his money back and give it to him right now! The Lions could find $1.6 million behind a couch if they wanted to. It’s time to do the right thing!