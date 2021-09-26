Haitian Migrants Transport Supplies, Back and Forth Between The US And Mexico

Haitian migrants in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, the town directly across Del Rio, cross the Rio Grande river to bring supplies like food, water and medicine to Haitian migrants on the American side.

The town of Del Rio has been impacted by the 15,000 Haitian migrants who arrived as part of a caravan on American soil last week.

As of Friday the large Haitian caravan living under the Del Rio bridge has been removed after the White House ordered the Department of Homeland Security to ramp up the processing of migrants according to the Washington Examiner. Haitian migrants tell the Daily Caller they decided to stay in Ciudad Acuña after deportations were underway for single males.

Chilean ID’s littered all over on the Mexican side in Ciudad Acuna. The majority of the Haitian migrants have been living in Chile for years and have even been given refugee status pic.twitter.com/insAB3TLyf — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 24, 2021

Hundreds of Haitians were living near the port of entry in Ciudad Acuña in hopes of crossing into Texas. On the Mexican side, hundreds of Chilean IDs can be found littered on the ground as Haitian migrants throw them away before crossing the Rio Grande. (RELATED: ‘Why Didn’t You Build, Forgive Me, A Wall?’: Chris Wallace Confronts Mayorkas On ‘Flood’ Of Migrants At The Border)

Inside look at the Haitian migrant makeshift camp in Ciudad Acuna directly across Del Rio Texas (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JP7AAT7I70 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 22, 2021

Migrants tell the Daily Caller they have been living in Tapachula, Mexico, for months on their journey from Chile. Migrants were essentially stuck in Tapachula for months as they waited for approved permits to travel through the country.

On the week of September 12, local government in Tapachula allowed the thousands of Haitians to travel without documents and make it to Ciudad Acuña. According to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Haitian migrants released into the U.S. are not being tested for COVID-19 unless they display serious symptoms.(RELATED: Tapper Challenges Mayorkas On CBP Horse Patrol: ‘How Can DHS Claim To Have An Independent Investigation?’)

