Composers Vie To Write Official Anthem For Climate Change Conference

Several musicians are vying to submit an official anthem for an upcoming U.N. conference on climate change — even though the conference has no plans to adopt an anthem, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Representatives of the 26th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 31 in Glasgow, told WSJ that there is no official competition for an anthem and that the conference is focused on other issues, such as COVID vaccines for delegates. (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Complains About ‘Jackholes’ Who Deny Climate Change, Takes Shot At Joe Biden)

Despite the conference’s lack of interest, musicians have poured time and money into developing their hymns.

“With Earth’s Grace,” written by former London nurse Anton Hicks, has over 100,000 views on YouTube. The song emphasizes love and unity, closing with “In this Earth we share love. Love must lead us home.”

Hicks attempted to lobby a member of Boris Johnson’s government regarding the song, but he said “no one wants to know” about his anthem, according to WSJ.

“Why do racists, domestic- child- animal- and planet-abusers sing ‘Amazing Grace’ just like you might? [Because] it’s comforting, but does it change anyone? This update aims to make abusers think, even care, for a moment,” Hicks commented.

Hicks spent over $600 and went through six different composers in the process of developing his song, WSJ reported. (RELATED: Blinken Blames Climate Change For ‘Less Peaceful, Less Secure’ World)

David Glasson, a member of the 1960s psychedelic pop group The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, is working on a new version of his song “Save the Earth” in hopes that it will be featured at the conference. The song was originally featured in a 1990 climate change themed musical.

SAVE THE EARTH – the climate change anthem for this generation https://t.co/RxxFkEuuKM via @YouTube — David Glasson (@dave_piano) March 3, 2020



Organizers of the conference did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.