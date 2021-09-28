ANALYSIS: Biden Needs Kamala At The Border Now More Than Ever

The crisis at the southern border is making headlines once again. With it, it’s bringing along newfound criticism of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The last time the media was focused on the border crisis as a primary issue facing America, earlier this year, much of the talk was about Harris. She had been named Biden’s “Border Czar” and had to be pressured by Republicans and their conservative allies into actually visiting the border. This time around, though, Biden himself is drawing much more of the fire.