Home With Severe Fire Damage Goes On Sale For $399,000

A Massachusetts house “in need of a complete renovation” as a result of a massive fire has been listed for $399,000 on a number of real estate marketplace websites, a Monday report shows.

The house located in Melrose, Massachusetts, was engulfed in an intense fire August 2021, with firefighters having to rip out walls and ceilings of the construction to extinguish it, according to the Boston Globe.

The 1,857-square foot three-bedroom apartment then was put on sale “as is” for $399,000 in September, despite the extent of damage the building had sustained, WBZ-TV reported Monday.

“ATTENTION CONTRACTORS! This home suffered a fire that damaged the front facade. House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House being sold as is. Great potential to build a new and adorable home in desirable Melrose,” the listing on the website read.

Real estate prices in the U.S. have been on a steep rise since the start of economic recovery from COVID-19. (RELATED: Housing Prices Hit Record Highs, Up 23% As Buyers Struggle)

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index reported the nationwide housing prices in August to be 41% higher than the previous peak recorded in 2006 during the housing boom that preceded the 2008 financial crisis.