Notre Dame Beating Wisconsin Gets Huge TV Ratings On Fox

Notre Dame smashing Wisconsin put up some gigantic TV ratings this past weekend.

According to a Tuesday report from Matt Fortuna, the highly-anticipated non-conference game averaged 5.369 million viewers on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how impressive is that number? It’s a 20% increase from the Big Ten’s average viewership on Fox in 2019.

Notre Dame-Wisconsin had 5,369,000 viewers Saturday on Fox, up 20% over Fox’s 2019 Big Ten Saturday average of 4,457,000. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 28, 2021

Well, I’m glad to know that so many people got to watch the Fighting Irish absolutely humiliate us on the national stage.

For once, I wish a game featuring the Badgers didn’t get monster TV ratings. For once, I wish people didn’t watch college football.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

I’m sure getting absolutely destroyed and giving up 31 unanswered in the fourth quarter will do wonders for our brand and recruiting!

I’m sure it’s all gravy from here after getting blown out on national TV in front of the country!

Graham Mertz has been on DEMON TIME today 18/41

4 INTs

1 Fumble Lost

2 Pick Sixes pic.twitter.com/2JwAAszGM4 — Bets Stats (@betsstats) September 25, 2021

Still, it’s always a great thing whenever college football games are putting up monster numbers. It’s the greatest sport in America, and when people are watching, the USA is winning.

Ever since the start of football season, it’s felt like America is winning in a big way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

Yet, I still could have done without getting blown out in front of the entire country, but that’s life as a Wisconsin fan!