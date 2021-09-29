Editorial

Notre Dame Beating Wisconsin Gets Huge TV Ratings On Fox

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Notre Dame smashing Wisconsin put up some gigantic TV ratings this past weekend.

According to a Tuesday report from Matt Fortuna, the highly-anticipated non-conference game averaged 5.369 million viewers on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how impressive is that number? It’s a 20% increase from the Big Ten’s average viewership on Fox in 2019.

Well, I’m glad to know that so many people got to watch the Fighting Irish absolutely humiliate us on the national stage.

For once, I wish a game featuring the Badgers didn’t get monster TV ratings. For once, I wish people didn’t watch college football.

I’m sure getting absolutely destroyed and giving up 31 unanswered in the fourth quarter will do wonders for our brand and recruiting!

I’m sure it’s all gravy from here after getting blown out on national TV in front of the country!

Still, it’s always a great thing whenever college football games are putting up monster numbers. It’s the greatest sport in America, and when people are watching, the USA is winning.

Ever since the start of football season, it’s felt like America is winning in a big way.

 

Yet, I still could have done without getting blown out in front of the entire country, but that’s life as a Wisconsin fan!