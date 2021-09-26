Editorial

Wisconsin Football Fans Need To Demand Accountability After Our Implosion Against Notre Dame

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) completes a pass to running back Chez Mellusi during the first quarter of their game against Notre Dame Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Wisconsin football fans need to demand accountability from the leaders of our program.

The Badgers were humiliated 41-13 during our Saturday matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, despite the fact we had a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks! We gave up 31 unanswered and before the game finished, Graham Mertz had thrown four interceptions and two pick sixes.

It’s time for fans to start demanding accountability from Paul Chryst, Graham Mertz and everyone else involved in this disaster.

Let’s start with Chryst. I like Paul Chryst, I believe in Paul Chryst, I know he’s a good coach, I don’t think he’s on the hot seat but none of that excuses some decisions he’s made.

We never seem to be able to win big games. Eventually, that falls on the shoulders of the head coach. He has to make adjustments in order for us to win big games. Giving up 31 unanswered in the fourth quarter is never acceptable. It’s embarrassing.

That leads me to Graham Mertz. Why the hell is Mertz still allowed anywhere near the field? Paul Chryst has to bench him.

I don’t know whether you can salvage his career or not at this point, but I know for damn sure he’s been an unmitigated disaster for the majority of his career.

Other than the Illinois game in 2020, he’s either been mediocre or downright horrific. I’m sick and tired of watching him play football.

Chase Wolf might not be any better, but I somehow find it hard to believe it can get worse. Give Wolf a shot and let’s see what happens.

Seriously, how much worse could it get? Am I the only one who watched the Notre Dame massacre?

Chryst chose Mertz and he has to answer for that. At the very least, he has to get Mertz off the field. It’s that simple. As fans, we have every right to demand accountability, and I hope we do. I’m sick and tired of this mess. Get it fixed!