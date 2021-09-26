Wisconsin Football Fans Need To Demand Accountability After Our Implosion Against Notre Dame

Wisconsin football fans need to demand accountability from the leaders of our program.

The Badgers were humiliated 41-13 during our Saturday matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, despite the fact we had a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Graham Mertz since his 1st game:

5 TDs

10 INTs

4-5 record. YIKES pic.twitter.com/Ize311LOby — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2021

That’s right, folks! We gave up 31 unanswered and before the game finished, Graham Mertz had thrown four interceptions and two pick sixes.

Graham Mertz has been on DEMON TIME today 18/41

4 INTs

1 Fumble Lost

2 Pick Sixes pic.twitter.com/2JwAAszGM4 — Bets Stats (@betsstats) September 25, 2021

It’s time for fans to start demanding accountability from Paul Chryst, Graham Mertz and everyone else involved in this disaster.

Let’s start with Chryst. I like Paul Chryst, I believe in Paul Chryst, I know he’s a good coach, I don’t think he’s on the hot seat but none of that excuses some decisions he’s made.

We never seem to be able to win big games. Eventually, that falls on the shoulders of the head coach. He has to make adjustments in order for us to win big games. Giving up 31 unanswered in the fourth quarter is never acceptable. It’s embarrassing.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

That leads me to Graham Mertz. Why the hell is Mertz still allowed anywhere near the field? Paul Chryst has to bench him.

I don’t know whether you can salvage his career or not at this point, but I know for damn sure he’s been an unmitigated disaster for the majority of his career.

Graham Mertz this season: 1 TD for Wisconsin

2 TDs for Notre Dame — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 25, 2021

Other than the Illinois game in 2020, he’s either been mediocre or downright horrific. I’m sick and tired of watching him play football.

Chase Wolf might not be any better, but I somehow find it hard to believe it can get worse. Give Wolf a shot and let’s see what happens.

Seriously, how much worse could it get? Am I the only one who watched the Notre Dame massacre?

If Graham Mertz is starting at QB for Wisconsin next week against Michigan, I’m not watching the game. I haven’t missed a game in at least 15 years, but I’m not watching this garbage. It’s that simple. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

Chryst chose Mertz and he has to answer for that. At the very least, he has to get Mertz off the field. It’s that simple. As fans, we have every right to demand accountability, and I hope we do. I’m sick and tired of this mess. Get it fixed!