NYT Op-Ed Offers Six New Redesigns For The American Flag, Stoking Disgust And Mockery

The New York Times published an opinion article Tuesday that offered six new designs for the American flag, prompting a wave of criticism and mockery on social media.

The designs are part of the NYT’s “Snap Out of It, America” series, which the outlet describes as “exploring bold ideas” on how to “revitalize and renew the American experiment.” In the article, the NYT said the new designs depict “America is it could be” or “how the artist sees the country now.”

One redesign depicts a flag split into four rectangles with one section including red and white stripes and the others including solid blue, green and yellow rectangles. The artist, Andrew Kuo, said the red and white stripes represent the past and future, and the solid rectangles represent “untapped potential,” “taking care of the planet” and “systemic racism.” (RELATED: Top 10 Biggest Whoppers Published By The New York Times)

From the “Snap Out Of It, America” series: design thinking for Old Glory. Our flag design shifted frequently until the early 1900s. What if it were redesigned today? Some concepts represent a possible U.S., others how the artist sees the country now. https://t.co/1wBegbNk5t pic.twitter.com/sHdhTGlzei — Emily Hiestand (@Em_Hiestand) September 28, 2021

Another redesign is an amalgamation of various political flags and symbols, including the Confederate and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags, along with former President Donald Trump’s campaign sign.

As part of their series ‘Snap Out of It, America!’, the @nytimes asked artists to redesign the The American flag, representing America as it could be, or as they see it now. 🖼️: @hankwthomas — “Lift Every Voice and Sing” https://t.co/8D4YOPcMnI pic.twitter.com/n5RJ12fuup — Reiber (@reiberpr) September 28, 2021

The article also shows a gray monochromatic flag with white stars that artist Na Kim described as representing “America surrendering to its fall from power and loss of the ideals it once stood for.”

The piece was met with criticism and mockery on social media. “This was entirely unnecessary,” tweeted Commentary associate editor Noah Rothman.

This was entirely unnecessary. https://t.co/Z8OrEJmgfm — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 28, 2021

“Congratulations to the @nytimes for writing the stupidest op-ed (if writing is the right word for this) of all time. (And this is quite a feat considering the vast landscape of stupidity coming from the @nytopinion page.) Bravo! You’ve outdone yourselves,” tweeted Breitbart News senior editor Rebecca Mansour.

Political strategist Rory Cooper said the “link should be banished from the internet and the NY Times should have to take a timeout.”

This link should be banished from the internet and the NY Times should have to take a timeout. https://t.co/WQgIokwX1x — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) September 28, 2021

Oliver Willis, a senior writer at the left-leaning American Independent, tweeted the flag redesigns “are all completely terrible.”