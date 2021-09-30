Fans Run Onto The Field During Astros/Rays Game, Evade Security In Epic Viral Video

A pair of fans stole the show Wednesday night when the Tampa Bay Rays played the Houston Astros.

In a video tweeted by @rrossjd, two fans managed to get on the field, and they put on a clinic of elusiveness. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

At one point, a security guard had the shirtless one perfectly squared up, and he still ended up getting put on skates. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the epic moment unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Astros fan bamboozles security pic.twitter.com/8GlT9Eo9Tx — Space Lawyer (@rrossjd) September 30, 2021

Usually speaking, I hate idiots on the field. They are annoying and are rarely entertaining, but sometimes, you get an impressive guy on the field who clowns security. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s exactly what happened here. That guy found himself some open space and he was dangerous in it! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I mean, if you manage to evade security in such epic fashion, I can’t be mad at you. I can be mad at you if you cause the game to stop without providing any value.

These two, especially the man who hit security with an epic juke, gave us entertainment in spades.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this untouchable duo!