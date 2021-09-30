Boise State Releases Incredible Throwback Helmets For The Game Against Nevada

Boise State will have some awesome helmets Saturday against Nevada.

The Broncos recently unveiled a look at their throwback helmets for the game against the Wolfpack, and they're absolutely sick.

Give them a look below. I think they’re going to be among the best you’ve seen in a long time.

𝘍𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘽𝙤𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 pic.twitter.com/kUplqDKSU2 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 28, 2021

Everyone knows I’m a massive sucker for great uniforms when it comes to college football. I think the uniforms are a big part of the atmosphere, and you’ll never hear me say otherwise.

If you have a great uniform or fresh helmets, you’re probably going to roll.

Woven into the original Blue Turf 35 years ago, the Bronco + Idaho logo is synonymous with Boise State’s rise as a college football power. pic.twitter.com/yrXBVcjnzM — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 28, 2021

Well, these helmets from the Broncos pay homage to the history of the program and they look downright incredible.

As a fan of BSU, what more could you want?

Reimagined for a 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗲𝗿𝗮 of Bronco football#WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/YEFEEIqN3Z — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 28, 2021

The Broncos were probably going to win this Saturday no matter what. They’re better than Nevada across the board, but with these helmets, it might no even be close. They’re straight fire!