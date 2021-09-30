Editorial

Boise State Releases Incredible Throwback Helmets For The Game Against Nevada

Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Boise State will have some awesome helmets Saturday against Nevada.

The Broncos recently unveiled a look at their throwback helmets for the game against the Wolfpack, and they’re absolutely sick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give them a look below. I think they’re going to be among the best you’ve seen in a long time.

Everyone knows I’m a massive sucker for great uniforms when it comes to college football. I think the uniforms are a big part of the atmosphere, and you’ll never hear me say otherwise.

If you have a great uniform or fresh helmets, you’re probably going to roll.

Well, these helmets from the Broncos pay homage to the history of the program and they look downright incredible.

As a fan of BSU, what more could you want?

The Broncos were probably going to win this Saturday no matter what. They’re better than Nevada across the board, but with these helmets, it might no even be close. They’re straight fire!