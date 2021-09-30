Editorial

Southern Miss Coach Will Hall Says God Made Him ‘Short’ And ‘A Little Fat’

Will Hall (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ritchietmr/status/1443246921162936320)

Southern Miss football coach Will Hall recently had a quote for the ages.

In a video tweeted by Trevor Ritchie, the head coach of the Golden Eagles said God made him “short” and “a little fat,” and that’s just the reality of the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added, “Hopefully when I die, nobody says I ran into Will Hall today and my day was worse because of it.”

I’ll admit that I don’t know anything about Will Hall. I don’t know a single thing about him, but I think I’m a fan.

The dude is out here talking about being short and kind of fat, and he’s being dead serious. You always have to love a guy who isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself.

Hell, I feel the same way!

Football coaches are simply cut from a different cloth than your average person. It’s hard to explain, but it’s true.

There have been so many quotes over the years that are legit laugh-out-loud funny. Whether it’s Mike Gundy letting everyone know he’s a man or Mike Leach talking about weddings or anything else, the comments never stop being funny.

I think it’s safe to say Hall calling himself fat and short is one of the better quotes we’ve heard in 2021. I don’t know how long he’ll stick around with the Golden Eagles, but the longer he does, the higher chances we get some more awesome comments.