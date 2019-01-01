This Video Compilation Of Mike Leach’s Best Moments Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

Fox Sports recently released a video compilation of Washington State football coach Mike Leach’s best moments, and it didn’t disappoint one bit.

There’s no doubt at all that Leach is the funniest man in college football. Everything that comes out of his mouth is pretty much straight gold.

That’s why this video from Fox Sports is so great. It appears all the moments are from 2018, but I can’t say for certain.

So, strap in and get prepared to laugh because this video is great.

never change, Mike Leach pic.twitter.com/nAoaM6apTO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 29, 2018

You seriously don’t have an ounce of humor in you if you don’t find the Cougars coach to be incredibly entertaining. (RELATED: Legendary College Football Coach Has Amazing Rant About Recruit Rankings)

His rants on wedding advice and “fat little girlfriends” are both hall of fame caliber moments.

I hope Leach continues to coach for the rest of eternity. Nothing would bring more joy to my soul.

You just never know what is going to come out of his mouth. Godspeed, sir! Please never stop providing us with outstanding content.

