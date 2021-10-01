Gigantic Alligator Eats Another Gator In Terrifying Viral Video

A gigantic alligator is making the rounds online in an unreal video.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, an absolutely massive alligator was filmed eating a smaller gator, and the video needs to be seen to be believed.

Give it a watch below. It's absolutely stunning.

Imagine waking up, having a sip of coffee, and seeing this in your backyard pic.twitter.com/3P67nkif5C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2021

What are we all thinking about this video? I'm thinking it's a classic example of why you don't mess with nature.

Imagine going for a stroll and seeing that beast of an animal in your backyard destroying another gator. It's the stuff of nightmares.

It's right out of the pits of hell.

Everyone laughs at me when I suggest taking the fight to the enemy. We see so many terrifying videos of gators, but we rarely see anyone lighting them up like a Christmas tree.

Why not? If you think I’m just going to let an alligator terrify my territory, then you’re out of your damn mind.

I’ll be locked, cocked and ready to rock! That much I can guarantee you.

Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are on the terrifying video!