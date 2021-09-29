Man Traps An Alligator With A Trash Can In Epic Viral Video

One man has gone viral for the way he captured an alligator.

In an Instagram video shared by @norfphilly_geno, a decently sized gator was in his driveway and he decided to take care of business. How did he do it? He trapped it with a trash can in epic fashion!

"I got kids to protect lol…. Army strong shit," he wrote in part on the Instagram video. Give it a watch below. It's awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Gene Malik (@norfphilly_geno)

There's being a man and then there's being a man like this dude. Most people would be terrified to be anywhere near a gator.

They would run in terror and call the police for help. I'm not blaming them. It makes sense. Gators can be scary. The photo below is proof of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Wummer (@bobbywummerphotography)

However, this guy focused on the tools available to him in the urban environment of Florida and he found a trash can.

From there, it was a cakewalk! He slowly got the beast into the trash before the animal even realized what had happened.

To call it epic might be an understatement.

Props to this dude for taking the internet by storm for all the right reasons! That’s what we love to see.