Georgia Democrat Would Prefer To Keep Confederate Monuments Than Build One Of Clarence Thomas

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Donna McLeod said she would rather keep a Confederate monument than erect a statue of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“I’d rather them keep a Confederate monument than a statue of Clarence Thomas,” McLeod said, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. “That’s how much I don’t like the idea.” (RELATED: Democrats Compare Republicans To Confederates And Jim Crow, Then Expect The GOP To Work With Them)

Georgia Republicans are considering a proposal to display a statue of Thomas on the statehouse grounds, the ACJ reported. Thomas, a Pinpoint, Georgia, native, grew up in poverty under Jim Crow. He went on to attend Yale Law School and was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President George H. W. Bush.

I’d rather have Clarence Thomas. https://t.co/GD49ehbCDD — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2021



“Thomas deserves to be memorialized so Georgians for years to come can recognize this man and what he accomplished,” said Republican Georgia state Sen. Brian Strickland, according to the ACJ.

Thomas is the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court and the second black justice to be appointed to the Court. (RELATED: County Ends Contract With Museum After Confederate Soldiers Reenactment Was Deemed ‘Racially Insensitive’)

There are four Confederate monuments on city property in Atlanta. The city created an advisory committee in 2017 to review Confederate street names and monuments in Georgia, and in 2019 the state passed legislation levying penalties on those who remove or relocate Confederate monuments, according to the ACJ.