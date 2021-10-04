People Get In A Massive Bar Fight In Crazy Viral Video

Some people decided to get in a bar brawl in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @DallasTexasTV, a group of people traded punches and threw drinks during a wild bar altercation.

Watch the insane carnage unfold below! I can promise it's worth your time.

Steelers vs Cowboys fans pic.twitter.com/UIowJ5dnzm — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) October 3, 2021

I will never understand people who go to bars and get in massive brawls. It makes no sense to me. In fact, I'd say it makes less than zero sense.

Why would you spend your hard-earned money to fight with people? Why would anyone think that's a good idea?

Big fight at Hobie’s pic.twitter.com/AeSe6QrvFB — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 12, 2021

You know what you're supposed to do at a bar? Crack open a few cold beers and enjoy yourself. If you're doing anything else, then you're just living life the wrong way.

Nobody wants to get punched in the face. Absolutely nobody wants to deal with that nonsense. That’s a fact. You can disagree with it all you want, but it’s true.

Next time, just order another round of drinks and chill out.