Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp All Go Down At Once

Platforms owned by Facebook all experienced outages at the same time late Monday morning, and could not be accessed.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down Monday morning, according to outage tracking site Downdetector . Facebook was first reported down around 11:15 a.m., with reports peaking around 12 p.m. with over 100,000 reported outages, according to the site.

When users attempted to access Instagram , a message reading “5xx Server Error” appeared. A message reading “Sorry, something went wrong” appeared when users tried to access Facebook .

While Facebook has not yet confirmed the reason for the outages, the company’s Domain Name System records, which allow browsers to access the company’s sites, were reportedly withdrawn from the internet, according to The Verge.

Each platform posted messages acknowledging they had received reports of outages, and said they were working to fix the problem. Facebook’s internal tools and communications platforms were down as well, according to The New York Times.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

Facebook did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. (RELATED: Facebook Suspends ‘Instagram Kids’ Following Investigation Into Platform’s Effect On Teens)

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” company spokesman Andy Stone wrote on Twitter Monday around 12 p.m. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook has been the subject of controversy over the past few weeks following an investigation by The Wall Street Journal into documents leaked by a whistleblower showing the company’s inner workings.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.