Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Movie ‘Hypnotic’

Netflix’s new movie “Hypnotic” looks terrifying.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn turns to a mysterious hypnotherapist for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The trailer isn’t something I would recommend watching before trying to sleep, but for those of you ready to be terrified, fire it up below!

As I’ve said many times, super scary films aren’t really my preferred genre, but I will watch a horror movie if there are some thriller aspects and it’s fun.

I’m not sure how fun this one will be because “Hypnotic” looks terrifying, but it definitely looks like it’s going to be a hell of a thriller about how this woman’s mind is messed with.

As long as a horror movie commits one way or the other, it can be good. What you can’t have is a horror film that attempts to be super dark and funny at the same time. That never works.

Something tells me that won’t be a concern for hypnotic because it looks downright terrifying.

New promotional photos of Kate Siegel for her new movie #Hypnotic coming to Netflix on October 27! Watch the trailer: https://t.co/W8IOm2ZtuW pic.twitter.com/qdSKM1bpBJ — Kate Siegel Fans (@KateSiegelFans) October 5, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch “Hypnotic” on Netflix starting October 27.