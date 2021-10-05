REPORT: New York Jets Star Marcus Maye Faces DUI Charges

New York Jets star Marcus Maye is reportedly in some hot water with the law.

According to ESPN, the talented safety has been charged with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash after an alleged February crash in Florida while he was under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Outside of any legal consequences he might face, Maye could also find himself suspended by the NFL for the alleged incident.

FILED TO ESPN: Jets S Marcus Maye faces DUI charges stemming from Feb. 22 arrest in Florida, per court documents. #Jets https://t.co/4YFcEXKcAx — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 4, 2021

Obviously, Maye has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have here in America, and everyone should be thankful for it.

Having said that, if he was driving under the influence, then there’s simply no excuse for his actions.

I’m all about drinking a few cold beers, but you should never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Jets’ Marcus Maye is facing charges from a DUI arrest and car crash in February:https://t.co/Tq3GKHhPUL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2021

You’re a danger to yourself and everyone else you cross on the road. It’s just not worth it at all, especially when you have the resources of an NFL player.

Get a damn Uber! Don’t hop behind the wheel of a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twenty (@alldaymaye_)

We’ll see how it all shakes out for Maye in court, but he should be damned ashamed if the allegations are true.