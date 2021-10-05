Target To Pay Holiday Employees $2 More An Hour In Effort To Retain Workers

Target announced Tuesday that it would pay employees an additional $2 an hour during the peak time of the holiday season.

Target store and service center employees who work Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19 and Dec. 24, and Dec. 26, will receive the additional $2 an hour, according to an announcement on the company website. (RELATED: Target Reverses Decision To Remove Book Critical Of Transgender After Receiving Complaint That It’s ‘Transphobic’)

“You have shown up consistently for our guests and one another with a tremendous amount of care and we know this busy holiday season will be no different. This is just one more way of expressing our deep gratitude for your significant contributions,” Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said in the press release.

Hourly supply chain employees may also receive increased pay during a two-week period from Oct. 10 to Dec. 18. The company also announced it is creating an additional 30,000 positions in supply chain facilities throughout the country.

Target’s minimum wage is $15 an hour, and it is offering additional pay, a debt-free education assistance program, increased bonus opportunities and numerous pandemic-related relief programs to attract and maintain workers, according to the press release.

Talent consulting firm Korn Ferry asked 176 U.S. retail companies in September if they had trouble hiring, according to CNBC. Only 2% of the participants said finding workers was not a problem.

