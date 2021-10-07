Matthew McConaughey Releases Passionate Video Pumping Up The Longhorns Before The Texas/Oklahoma Game

Matthew McConaughey is amped up for the Texas/Oklahoma game this Saturday.

The Sooners and Longhorns will meet at the Cotton Bowl for the latest game in the Red River Rivalry, and fans around America are juiced, but I’m not sure anyone is more hyped than the “True Detective” star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

“Let them know that we’re doing more than just coming. Let them know that we’re here. Don’t just think so. Know so. Don’t go there to rent the place. Own the place,” McConaughey said in a video released Thursday to hype up Texas fans.

You can watch the full video below. It’s awesome.

One of the best things about McConaughey is that he’s unapologetically who he is. He’s a movie superstar and he loves Texas football more than just about anything else.

In a world that lacks authenticity, he isn’t ashamed to embrace his fandom, and I wish like hell more people were like him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

A lot of people you see on TV and in movies aren’t anything like you’d expect in reality. It’s all a facade and fake.

Not McConaughey. He’s a college sports junkie and he’s always ready to do battle. Very few people have that kind of fandom with his platform, but he doesn’t shy away from it.

Many people would say I’m the exact same with the Badgers!

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on ABC!