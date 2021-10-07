Optimistic Attitude and Positive Energy: This is What Skyrocketed Pam Sowder to be a Top Motivational Speaker and Author

Positivity and confidence can be hard to maintain, particularly when it comes to the current situation of the world around us. However, it is key to finding your success in life. Pam Sowder is an expert in finding positivity in the little things in her life which gives her the confidence to grow and expand. This has helped her be so successful as a Motivational Speaker and Author.

“I have been a Motivational Speaker and Author for over 26 years. With that comes a tremendous amount of business and social experience. What makes me unique is that I realized early on that you never get it done and that’s a good thing because it gives you the ability for growth on all levels. There’s always more to accomplish. However, I knew if I had a great day, I would have a great week. A great week would set me up for a great month and ultimately a great year. I bring joy and positive energy to all areas of my life and I love doing fun things that bring fulfillment.” exclaims Pam.

Besides being the co-founder and chief networking officer of her company, Pam has also been broadcasting podcast episodes, and recently just released her 100th episode! She will also release a book soon called Rich Girl, Poor Girl. In the beginning of her career she fell in love with motivational speaking because it gave her the opportunity to work from home while raising her family. After six years with her first company, she discovered a product called the Ultimate Body Applicator, and she knew right away that it was the perfect “show and tell” product and she helped launch her current company.

“I fell in love with the industry of network marketing while being with a company for over six years. After I left that company a product called the Ultimate Body Applicator was introduced to me, and I just knew this product would be the perfect product to bring to market through the industry of direct sales because it worked quickly to give you the results you were looking for. The Podcast and the Book came about as a desire to inspire and educate people from all over the world to step into the business world and become entrepreneurs while helping them get over their self-limiting beliefs.” Pam recounts.

In addition to finding the industry, her desire to create her own schedule motivated her. As a mom, she wanted to be there for her kids and create her own schedule without having to worry about reporting to a 9 to 5 job every single day. As a Motivational Speaker and Author, she can live out this dream. In order to be successful, however, she had to overcome her biggest obstacle: herself.

“At the beginning of my career, I had a desire to be at home with my family and bring in some additional income. Like most, I wanted to be in control of my own hours and have the flexibility to spend leisure time while also building a business and brand that would bring forth the recognition that we sometimes don’t receive as a mom.

My biggest obstacle was myself. Believing that I could actually start a company from scratch, building a podcast and writing my first book. We all possess self limiting thoughts and beliefs. Fear and the lack of implementation is what holds us back and my goal is to help everyone overcome those 2 things so they can achieve their goals.” states Pam.

After overcoming this fear and taking her leap of faith into the industry, Pam has become a success story like no other. Earning millions of dollars while also helping others do the same, enjoying her life and giving back are just a few of the many benefits to this lifestyle. She hopes to help inspire others to take their own leaps and go for it when creating their own businesses.

“Everyone should reset and have a healthy money mindset. 90%+ of the US population has never owned their own business, and I hope to inspire people to take the leap. I have a solid passion for motivational speaking and just want to change the way people think about the industry. There’s so much value and opportunity for everyone at such a low investment with a potential high level of return. In today’s world, this is such a great opportunity to work from home and create the lifestyle that you’ve always dreamed of.” remarks Pam.

To find out more about Pam, you can follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/pamsowder

Instagram @pamsowder and check out her website at pamsowder.com.