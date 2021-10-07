REPORT: Evander Kane Is Under Investigation For Using A Fake Vaccine Card

San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is under investigation for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.

According to Front Office Sports, the Sharks forward is being investigated by the league for whether or not he submitted a fake vaccine card. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If it’s found that he did, it’s unclear what his punishment might be, but there’s no doubt the NHL could drop the hammer if the league wants to.

NEW: The NHL’s investigation of Sharks forward Evander Kane over allegations he violated league COVID-19 protocols centers around the possibility that he submitted a fake vaccination card, sources tell @FOS. https://t.co/Q6MgNUQpKL — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) October 5, 2021

Furthermore, using a fake vaccine card is illegal in Canada and the USA. FOS reported that a person trying to get into Canada with a fake vaccine card can be fined $750,000 and jailed for six months. A fake vax card in America can carry a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

It’s treated very seriously by the authorities.

Evander Kane is under investigation after using a fake vaccination card. pic.twitter.com/b1iVnwupoP — theScore (@theScore) October 7, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, it’s not my business to tell people whether or not they should be vaccinated. It’s not my business at all.

However, I would advise people to not allegedly do things that might land them in prison. Hell, even if Kane didn’t end up in prison, a fine of $750,000 is still outrageously high, especially for a guy with enough financial problems already.

I don’t care if a person is vaccinated. It makes no impact on my life. I’ll drink beer, watch football and be friends with good people, whether they’re vaccinated or not. The unvaccinated aren’t second class citizens and shouldn’t be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/29QXC60Cv1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 29, 2021

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it sounds like Kane has his hands full to say the least.

