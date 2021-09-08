‘People Got Tired Of Tripping Over Women In Bathrooms With Hangers In Their Body’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Abortion Isn’t About Religion

Whoopi Goldberg claimed Wednesday that the reason abortion was legalized was that “people got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms with hangers in their body.”

Goldberg argued on ABC’s “The View” that abortion had not come about as a religious issue and that it was supposed to be “safe and clean.” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Care That You Don’t Care’: Whoopi Goldberg Blows Up At Meghan McCain Over Biden Press Conference)

Guest host and former Republican Utah Rep. Mia Love weighed in on the issue first, noting that she had always been pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest and the woman’s health.

“This is what frustrates me about government. Instead of taking care of the story from the beginning, they’re trying to pick up broken pieces and they’re making it worse. Why not try and empower women? Why not giving them more options when it comes to their reproductive health?” Love suggested, arguing that over-the-counter birth control pills might be more effective than “condoms and Plan B.”

“I don’t think government should be going into families when it comes to making a decision about such important issues that are damaging to women,” Love continued as the audience began to applaud. “So here’s what I think. Why not treat women like assets that can be developed instead of liabilities that need to be managed?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin turned the conversation to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying that he was “out of step” with his own party and arguing that a majority of Republicans favored exceptions for rape and incest.

“It seems like there’s a history of stupidity amongst the Republicans on this topic,” co-host Joy Behar added, reading several statements from former Republican members of Congress.

“Here’s the deal. Abortion did not come around for religious reasons,” Goldberg cut in. “The reason abortion came about is because people got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms with hangers in their body, okay? This was always supposed to be about safe and clean.”

Goldberg went on to say that relationships with God were private and did not have anything to do with abortion laws.

“This idea that you are making hay out of a law that doesn’t affect you because it doesn’t say, listen, if you get pregnant, you better go and have an abortion. It doesn’t say that. It says, if you find yourself in a situation that you can’t handle, perhaps you go and talk to your family and then you all decide what you are going to do,” she added.

Goldberg concluded that the Texas abortion law — and others like it — were the result of men being “pissed, I think, that women, you know, for the last 30 years have not been listening.”