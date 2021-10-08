‘Forgetful Freddie’: Bill Burr Says Biden Speeches Should Be Categorized As ‘Fireside Ramblings’

Bill Burr nicknamed President Joe Biden “forgetful Freddie” and said his speeches should be categorized as “fireside ramblings.”

During the superstar comedian’s “Bill Burr’s Thursday Afternoon (Just Before Friday) Monday Morning Podcast” Thursday, he talked about when a person is president someone writes their speeches for them and all they have to do is say it “with an earnest” look, something he said not all have accomplished. (RELATED: Bill Burr Rips CNN, Calls Cable News Channels ‘F**king Treasonous Un-American Pieces Of Sh*t’)

“Then you had [former President Donald] Donnie Trump, he was just a jazz singer, he would just say, get up there and fucking improv it,” the 53-year-old star explained. “People looking at the teleprompter, looking at each other like ‘what the fuck is he talking, I don’t know. He’s on one.'”

“Then you got this guy here, ‘forgetful Freddie,'” Burr continued. “You know, I don’t even know, he can’t even. I don’t know that guy he sounds like he’s always telling the most boring story ever that has no point. And he’s just so old and cute that you don’t want to get up and walk out of the room. So, I just try to avoid him.”(RELATED: Bill Burr Rips Cancel Culture In Incredible ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue)

Later on, the actor said there hasn’t been a good presidential speech since former President Barack Obama.

“I don’t want to watch somebody looking like he’s giving a fucking book report,” the comedian laughed. “On some book he didn’t want to read or didn’t really read. I just can’t. I mean we’ve been dealing with that.”

“There has not been a good speech given since fucking Obama,” he added. “Trump’s were horrific. Biden’s, I don’t even know what they are. They should be categorized as fireside ramblings. He’s just an old fella.”