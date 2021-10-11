ANALYSIS: The Left Is Shocked About What These Hispanic Poll Numbers Say About Biden 2024

President Joe Biden’s electoral future is being tested as recent polling data indicates a growing number of Hispanic voters have soured on his performance in the Oval Office, a shift that has some on the left worried about his chances in 2024.

Biden’s approval numbers plummeted among Hispanic voters in recent months. In a Pew Research Center poll, 56% of Hispanics said they “somewhat” or “strongly approve” of the president’s job performance in late September, a 16-point drop from the 72% of respondents who said the same in late July. A Dallas Morning News poll found that Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics in Texas had slipped to just 35% in late September amid the border crisis.