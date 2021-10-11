The Browns Get Flagged For Atrocious Pass Interference Call Against The Chargers

Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green was the victim of an atrocious pass interference call during a 47-42 loss to the Chargers.

It looked like Los Angeles was going to be stopped on the drive, but instead got bailed out when Green was flagged for PI on Mike Williams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only was it not defensive PI, it could have easily been offensive PI. Watch a video of the play below.

This was called defensive pass-interference on the #Browns. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/zqiJoKlUup — Jon Doss (@JonDoss) October 10, 2021

It’s important to note that the Chargers scored a touchdown after that pass interference call. So, while it probably wasn’t the only call that helped them win the game, it played a huge role.

Bad calls happen in sports. It’s just what happens when you have humans involved in the process. However, there’s no excuse for a call like this one.

Pass Interference. Browns. SMH… This is shameful! pic.twitter.com/3wbxrAQ9U2 — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) October 11, 2021

If a ref can’t tell the difference between what is pass interference and what isn’t, then they shouldn’t be reffing.

How the hell did the ref think Green was committing PI? If anything, he was the one getting mauled. Just a pathetic decision from the ref.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on late-game pass interference call against the defense: “It was terrible. It was a terrible call.” — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 11, 2021

The NFL needs to find a way to stop horrible calls like this one from happening. There’s simply no excuse.