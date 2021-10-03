Editorial

Chase Young Gets Called For Laughably Bad Roughing The Passer Against Matt Ryan

Chase Young (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DougKyed/status/1444744873781956614)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Washington star Chase Young was the victim of arguably the worst roughing the passer call in NFL history.

During WTF’s Sunday matchup against the Falcons, Young was flagged for roughing the passer against Atlanta QB Matt Ryan, and you need to see the play in order to believe it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s truly shocking.

At this point, we might as well just put on the flags if that hit from Young on Ryan is going to be roughing the passer.

Just take the pads off and put on some flags because that’s an absolute joke. It’s not just a bad call. It might be the worst call I’ve ever seen.

Ryan still had the ball, he wasn’t defenseless and Young barely touched him. Yet, he still got flagged. It makes no sense.

Do better, NFL. Do substantially better!