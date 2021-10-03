Chase Young Gets Called For Laughably Bad Roughing The Passer Against Matt Ryan

Washington star Chase Young was the victim of arguably the worst roughing the passer call in NFL history.

During WTF’s Sunday matchup against the Falcons, Young was flagged for roughing the passer against Atlanta QB Matt Ryan, and you need to see the play in order to believe it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s truly shocking.

#WFT DE Chase Young was flagged for roughing the passer on this hit. It was fourth down and Matt Ryan’s pass was intercepted (and his knee appears to have been down for a sack). Unbelievable penalty. pic.twitter.com/peMLh616vh — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 3, 2021

At this point, we might as well just put on the flags if that hit from Young on Ryan is going to be roughing the passer.

Just take the pads off and put on some flags because that’s an absolute joke. It’s not just a bad call. It might be the worst call I’ve ever seen.

THIS IS RIDICULOUS!! THE NFL IS BROKEN 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/0jsKHERBLk — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 3, 2021

Ryan still had the ball, he wasn’t defenseless and Young barely touched him. Yet, he still got flagged. It makes no sense.

Chase Young knocked down Matt Ryan, who had the ball, without hitting his head … and was called for roughing the passer. What the hell was that call. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) October 3, 2021

Do better, NFL. Do substantially better!