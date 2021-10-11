Tornadoes, Severe Weather Ravage Middle America

Storms of baseball-sized hail and likely tornado-related severe weather struck Oklahoma and several other states Sunday night.

The storms also hit Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas. Further storms are possible Monday and Tuesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported, although these storms are expected to be less severe. Texas experienced more than 40,000 power outages, according to Fox Houston, while Oklahoma reportedly experienced more than 10,000 outages. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Complaining About The Weather)

Here’s a look at some of the damage from that possible tornado in Coweta last night. This is at Mission Intermediate School. Looks like several A/C units on the roof were damaged, some now in the ground. #okwx @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/weIP8b0Qc7 — Katie Keleher (@KKeleherKJRH) October 11, 2021

A possible tornado struck Coweta, Oklahoma, damaging a high school, a gas station, and multiple homes, the AP reported. Coweta Public Schools cancelled classes for the entire week. Damage has also been reported in Andarko and Norman, Oklahoma, including dented cars and shattered windows from the hail, according to ABC News.

The storm, which was unusually strong and high in moisture, was more typical of spring storms, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa. There were no reported injuries or deaths, the AP reported. (RELATED: Dog Steals The Show By Walking Into Weatherman’s Live Broadcast)

May, June and July form peak tornado season throughout Oklahoma, although one-third of the state’s tornados occur outside that season.